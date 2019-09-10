25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Mirabel Hernandez from Jacksonville Women’s Network. Maribel Hernandez is a Distinguished Toastmaster with over 30 years business experience in local government, corporate and non-profit sectors. She currently serves as President of two non-profits: Jacksonville Women’s Network and the First Coast Multilingual Toastmasters, owns a small business and is the Director of Religious Education for Holy Spirit Catholic Church.