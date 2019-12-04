Ignite Success with Dr. Nicoa Garrett from Destiny Defined.

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Nicoa Garrett from Destiny Defined. Dr. Garrett is the Executive Director for a local non-profit, Chair for the Mayor’s VAAC Council and a Master Facilitator for ReClaim Global. She is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Mediator; Author; Professor; Life Coach and Leadership Trainer with the John Maxwell Team.