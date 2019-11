25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Gabrielle and Latoya White from Archy. Gabriella White is a Social Entrepreneur, STEAM activist, and the founder and CEO of ARCHY. Gabriella founded ARCHY to disrupt the status quo and create more diversity in the Architecture, STEAM and Design fields.