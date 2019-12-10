Ignite Success with Jennifer Ryan from Volunteers in Medicine.

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Jennifer Ryan from Volunteers in Medicine. Volunteers in Medicine is a free medical clinic for the low-income working uninsured. The clinic provides free non-emergency primary and specialty care to people who are working, have low incomes and do not have health insurance. To learn more, visit https://vim-jax.org.