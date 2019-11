25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Jillian Foss with BKS Partners & LEGS. Jillian is the founder of LEGS-Ladies Executive Golf Society and is passionate about empowering women on the golf course to grow their business, build confidence, and enhance their network/sense of community.