Ignite Success with Paula Liang from Catalist

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Paula Liang from Catalist. A lawyer by training, an advocate for women and girls and for the power of women giving together. Paula is a consultant to philanthropic organizations and as a volunteer, chair of Catalist, a network of 70+ women’s funds, foundations and giving circles.