25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Tracey Phillips from Promotional Presence, LLC. Tracey Phillips’ passion and entrepreneurial spirit is what has been the driving force behind the inception of Creative Treasures in 2002 aka Promotional Presence, LLC.