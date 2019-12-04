25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Whitney Meyer from UNF. Whitney Meyer is the current Director for the UNF Community Alliance for Student Success program and the Coordinator for the UNF Fearless Woman initiative from UNF President Szymanski. Whitney was raised in Jacksonville and is a UNF double alumnae.