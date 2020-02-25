Women’s Expo 2020 Hosted by Hopefull Handbags

𝐁𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝. MOTIVATED. 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐏. MEET. 𝐄𝐀𝐓.

The HH Women’s Expo, bringing together the most inspiring women in the community that Inspire and Motivate and remind us that we are limitless.

March 5, 2020

12 P – 3P

The Parlor Room (Behind DOS Coffee)

300 San Marco Avenue.

St. Augustine, FL

HH loves to inspire and believes in collaboration over competition.

Enjoy, Local Women Run Businesses,

Inspiring Speakers,

Fashion Shows,

Authors, Nonprofits,

Food and More.

Pop in or Stay for Awhile

https://www.hopefullhandbags.org/hhwomensexpo

Donation of $5 gets you and in the Women’s Expo 2020 and in our HH Raffle that will be drawn every 30 minutes!!