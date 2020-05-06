Each week on “Inside Look,” our host Mike White talks to experts in the media buying industry. This week, Mike talks to Mike & Gaby from Freepoint Marketing.
Proofpoint Marketing is a B2B Digital Marketing Agency. They drive profitable growth for their clients by making their value proposition and differentiators come to life using inbound marketing strategies.
“Inside Look” with Mike & Gaby from Proofpoint Marketing
