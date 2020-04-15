“Inside Look” with Wally Conway from HomePro Inspections

Each week on Inside Look, our host Mike White talks to experts in the media buying industry. This week, Mike talks to Wally Conway from HomePro Inspections.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (https://www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (https://www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (https://www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Name: HomePro Inspections

Address: 2950 Halcyon Ln Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Phone: (904) 268-8211