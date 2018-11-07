J.T. Vinson Clothiers – Accessory Tips

Accessories aren’t just for women, but men, too! Here are some tips on keeping leather goods looking new and proper sock height!
Belts and Leather Goods
- Like shoes, all leather collects moisture. It is the natural enemy of leather goods. Permit them to air-dry thoroughly prior to returning them to the drawer or closet.
- Remember to always coordinate the color of leather shoes to belts or suspenders.
- Do not wear the same belt on consecutive days. It will crack the lining and may ruin its appearance.
Socks and Underwear
- Quality over-the-calf socks are recommended. They are the best way to improve the look of the trouser, and they remain in place best.
- Boxers versus briefs? I won’t even touch that one. You should know by now what you like!