J.T. Vinson Clothiers – Accessory Tips

Accessories aren’t just for women, but men, too! Here are some tips on keeping leather goods looking new and proper sock height!

Belts and Leather Goods

Like shoes, all leather collects moisture. It is the natural enemy of leather goods. Permit them to air-dry thoroughly prior to returning them to the drawer or closet.

Remember to always coordinate the color of leather shoes to belts or suspenders.

Do not wear the same belt on consecutive days. It will crack the lining and may ruin its appearance.

Socks and Underwear