J.T. Vinson Clothiers – Tips and Tricks

Here are some tips to ensure your suits, sport coasts and blazers last a long time!

Hang your bespoke suit on a curved wooden hanger. This permits designer suits for men to breathe and encourages the coat’s “memory” to return the coat to its original shape.

When in the car, take off the coat, which will keep it from wrinkling. This also prevents pulling on the seamsand lining. Keep a hanger in your car.

When a hanger is not available and you wish to remove your coat, turn the coat inside out with the shoulders touching. Lay the coat on a flat surface or drape over a chair or car seat. By turning the coat inside out, the outer shell is protected from lint and other soil.

Do not wear a suit more than once a week. By doing this, it allows the wrinkles to drop out and permits the fabric to breathe. It also helps the coat to return to its natural shape.

Leave suits out overnight before returning them to the closet. This permits the garment to air-dry without introducing moisture to your closet environment.

Dry clean only when absolutely necessary, not more often than once every three months. If badly soiled, blot with a damp cloth. If you get caught in a rain shower or have a very long humid day, just having the suit pressed properly will restore its neat appearance.

If your coat or pants are wrinkled, have them pressed only. This not only will save the cost of dry cleaning, but will maintain the natural oils and bounce that are inherent with fine fabrics.

To keep your suit looking new for many seasons, brush it with a good cloth brush frequently to remove the buildup of dust, lint and pollutants. This also will fluff up the nap of the wool and help prevent shining.

