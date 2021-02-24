“Jacksonville Buzz” with Danielle & Ian Cleary, and Diana Donovan

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Susan St.Denis are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne and Susan talk with Danielle & Ian Cleary from Heartspace Art, and Diana Donovan from the Cultural Council.

The Cultural Council is the main art agency in the city of Jacksonville. They support arts and culture organizations, local artists, and public art. To learn more, visit https://www.culturalcouncil.org.

Give a brief description on what you would like to discuss on the show.: ARTSee & Shop is the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville’s art and cultural engagement gallery of over 50 local Jacksonville artists, located on the Southside area at the Markets at Town Center.

What makes your company unique?: The gallery is a temporary gallery representing over 50 local artists at the Markets at Town Center, an area where “local” is often elusive. We are thrilled to be able to provide a platform for our Jax artists to be able to sell their work in a beautful gallery setting, especially at such a difficult time for artists.

How do you define success?: Being able to bring people to the gallery to view the incredible talent that we have in Jax.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Support and bring awareness to the local arts and culture community.

What is your biggest marketing challenge in your business: Getting the word out that we are there!

Heartspace Art creates influential murals that express positive messages not only in their style but also through words naturally placed in their work. Their desire is to become part of the mural movement in their hometown of Jacksonville and then travel worldwide. To learn more, visit https://heartspaceart.com.

Give a brief description on what you would like to discuss on the show.: We would like to discuss our desire to create art that inspires hope in the community; hope that each individual can achieve their dreams. We also like to discuss our offerings of permanent and temporary murals as well as our conscious clothing line.

What makes your company unique?: Our company is unnique in the fact that we are a husband and wife team that has created our business to share our love and skills with our community. We are also unique in the fact that our products and services strive to be environmentally responsible and the message of our work are often aligned with creating environmental awareness. We love humanity and want to serve everyone’s highest potential.

How do you define success?: We define success in our ability to inspire people. Our companies success is measured by our ability to inspire people to live their best lives and be their most authentic selves.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Our favorite way to get involved is through the creation of live art at events. We have worked with events such as RAM, Color Me Kona, Jax Chamber Annual Meeting, the Gator Bowl, Music and Arts Festivals, and many others. We are inspired to work with good causes and nonprofits. We believe our work is a beautiful way to spread the message about these causes.

What is your biggest marketing challenge in your business: Our biggest challenge is getting in front of people who need our services. This is challenge is compounded by the fact that our clients, due to the nature of murals, often only need our services once or twice.