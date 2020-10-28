“Jacksonville Buzz” with Dawn Grant from Amelia Shotgun Sports

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Nicole Chapman are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks to Dawn Grant from Amelia Shotgun Sports.

Located on a working timber farm, Amelia Shotgun Sports boasts a sprawling terrain; home to a scenic setting, on which patrons can shoot Sporting Clays, Super Sporting, Skeet, Trap and 5-Stand

To learn more, visit https://ameliashotgunsports.com.