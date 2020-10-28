“Jacksonville Buzz” with Dawn Grant, 7 Strokes in 7 Days

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Susan St.Denis are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Susan talks to Dawn Grant, author of 7 Strokes in 7 Days.

7 Strokes in 7 Days is a mental training handbook written by Mental Trainer and Hypnotist, Dawn Grant, that will revolutionize your golf game and life. Offering skills developed for over 20 years in how to unlock true potential and accelerate performance.

To learn more, visit https://dawngrant.com.