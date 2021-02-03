“Jacksonville Buzz” with Jack Manilla from Portofino Pools

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our host sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our host, Adrienne Houghton, is a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks with Jack Manilla from Portofino Pools.

Portofino Pool Service & Outdoor Living has provided maintenance, repair and renovation services for commercial and residential facilities all over northern Florida and beyond for nearly 60 years.

Give a brief description on what you would like to discuss on the show.: AOP – An Emerging Pool Water Disinfection technology

What makes your company unique?: The BluDiamond Standard — Portofino Pool Service & Outdoor Living offers the ultimate standard for swimming pool service .

How do you define success?: Customer-peace-of-mind: We enable them while staying at a hotel, resort or at home at the end of the day to relax, unwind and enjoy a Clean, Healthy, Safe, Covid-19 pool

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Volunteering: Catholic Writers Guild, JAXSPORTS – Jacksonville Sports Council Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, Economic Roundtable of Jacksonville, Florida Swimming Pool Association, Diocese of Saint Augustine, North Florida Hotel & Lodging Association, Florida Chamber of Commerce & Florida Chamber Foundation, Southside Business Men’s Club, APSP Career Institute, Better Business Bureau, JaxChamber, The Association of Pool and Spa Professionals, San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church, Jacksonville Lean Consortium, JCCI, Jacksonville Community Council, Inc.

What is your biggest marketing challenge in your business: Recruiting new employees