“Jacksonville Buzz” with Adela Hittell from Project Human

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks with Adela Hittell from Project Human.

Adela Hittell is a local artist and designer with an interesting history. She is focused on the experience of the process of creation for the individual, business or creative to achieve their ultimate vision. She strives to help others execute ideas to perfection through creative thinking and teamwork.

To learn more check out https://www.adelahittell.com.