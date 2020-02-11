“Jacksonville Buzz” with Cathlene Miner from Hopeful Handbags, Inc

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks with Cathlene Miner from Hopeful Handbags, Inc.

Hopeful Handbags takes donated once loved handbags, fills them with necessities and things to make women feel amazing and donates them to women getting back on their feet again due to domestic violence and other detrimental situations. HH is a community-driven nonprofit faith-based organization dedicated to raise hope one handbag at a time.

To learn more check out https://www.hopefullhandbags.org/.