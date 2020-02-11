Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast.Today, Steve talks with Jennifer Weaver and Scott Dowman from Rusted.

Rusted: A Vintage Market came about when a group of people got together to sell old things. As time has progressed, we at Rusted have become friends and in many ways function as a large family. We genuinely care for one another and try to work as one unit. Each vendor brings their own particular style to our vintage store. We enjoy reusing, reinventing, and restoring older items to make them usable in the 21 century home.

To learn more check out http://rustedavintagemarket.com.