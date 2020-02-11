“Jacksonville Buzz” with Joey Scharf from Your850

Each week on “Jacksonville BUZZ,” the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks with Joey Scharf from Your850.

Your850 understands that we live in an era where large companies and banks violate the law to raise their revenue. Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Equifax and many others broke laws and now consumers have to pay for it. Most do not have the money to retain an attorney, so who do they have to turn to? This is why Your850 exists. They fight for consumers when they have no where else to turn or do not know what to do. Your850 gives them peace of mind so they can sleep at night.

To learn more check out http://www.your850.com.