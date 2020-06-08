“Jacksonville Buzz” with Jessica Tehlirian from The Cochran Firm

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks with Jessica Tehlirian from The Cochran Firm.

The Cochran Firm is a law firm founded by legendary attorney Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. over four decades ago. With regional offices nationwide, The Cochran Firm is one of the nation’s largest personal injury & medical malpractice law firms with some of the most aggressive personal injury attorneys, known for their tireless and effective legal representation. The Cochran Firm Partners have secured over $35 Billion in verdicts, settlements, and judgments for our clients including but not limited to trucking accidents, personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases.

