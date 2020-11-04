“Jacksonville Buzz” with Justin Freeman, Barry Adeeb, & Buddy Gray

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Nicole Chapman are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne and Nicole talk with Justin Freeman from Chef’s Garden Catering & Events, Barry Adeeb from Beach Diner, & Buddy Gray from Bruccis Pizza.

To learn more about Beach Diner, visit https://beachdiner.com.

To learn more about Bruccis Pizza, visit http://bruccispizza.com.

To learn more about Chef’s Garden Catering & Events, visit https://cateringjacksonville.com.