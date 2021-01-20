“Jacksonville Buzz” with Kimberly Walton from HRS International

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our host sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our host, Adrienne Houghton, is a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks with Kimberly Walton from HRS International.

HRS is Oracle’s largest hospitality partner worldwide, providing coverage in over 77 countries to more than 5000 customers. Recognized as an official Oracle Hospitality Partner, HRS offers a wide range of innovative solutions to its customers, these include: Property Management, POS, Spa & Guest Activities, Business Analytics, Payment Gateway, Mobile Applications, Channel Manager, Online Distribution Services, Finance and HR Systems, Passport Scanning & Recognition, plus much more.

To learn more, visit https://www.hrsinternational.com/america/en.

Short Company Description: HRS at a glance 30+ years market experience The largest Oracle Hospitality Partner worldwide Comprehensive regional and local branch network Strong team of certified professionals with international experience Corporate agreements with many international chains Highest levels of service and support Over 5000 clients worldwide 50+ solutions in the product portfolio.

Give a brief description on what you would like to discuss on the show.: HRS services and support! We are here to help hotels, spas and restaurants with all IT related issues. Whether a hotel is searching for a fully integrated Spa solution, a restaurant needs help with online ordering or the interest is to provide contactless check in, HRS can assist with these current hot topics. we also offer resolution to support challenges like resetting a password or updating menus.

What makes your company unique?: HRS International is unique in that we offer each of our customers in the hospitality industry not only the Oracle platform of products including Property Management Systems, Guest Activities Systems and Point of Sale Systems, but also a comprehensive analysis of each individual business operation. Though this consultation we are able to maximize our clients potential utilizing our global network of partners, local support teams and deep understanding of operations from our 30 years of experience in hospitality.

How did you get your start in the industry?: I began my journey in hospitality at age 17 working at Mickey C’s Bagels in Boulder, Colorado. After graduating from Culinary School in Arizona, I enjoyed many different roles in F&B at Country Clubs, fine dining establishments, retail and grocery markets, education and even healthcare. My favorite title will always be a Pastry Chef! As my career progressed out of a hands on role in a kitchen and into management, I found myself moving into a different sector of our industry. Although my title has changed my professional directive remains to be devoted to the service of others. My passion is and always has been in the service industry.

How is your business handling the COVID situation?: HRS has felt the effects of Covid of course however our work family has come together as a team to support each other and encourage one another across the world. Through building this internal core within our company we have been able to support our customers and show each one individually our strength lies with their success. We have taken our customers’ situations into account and worked directly with each to devise a plan unique to their business and their circumstances. Moving forward with new opportunities, we are offering this same customized approach for services, support and sales to ensure all new clients receive the best solution to fit their needs.

What advice would you give to someone just getting their start in the industry?: My best advice to anyone just starting out in the industry is to always keep your eyes open. This is a very fast paced environment with changes happening all the time. Learn something new every day and if there is ever a day when you stop learning, start asking. Look for ways to enhance a guest experience or to improve a business process. Take chances and try new things. Our industry is the best place to learn just about any skill you could imagine. If it could happen, it will happen in hospitality. Most importantly, remember the three A’s 1. Attendance: show up, most of the time on time 2. Appearance: take pride in how you look and follow the uniform or dress code 3. Attitude: Have a positive attitude and smile. If you don’t want be there you cannot make your guests feel welcome.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Get started. Pick anything and then just do it. It’s easy to over think how you can make the biggest difference but really just by doing something small we can have a big impact.