“Jacksonville Buzz” with Kurtis Loftus from Deck The Chairs

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks with Kurtis Loftus from Deck The Chairs.

Deck The Chairs is a local non profit founded in 2013 to promote the arts at our Beaches with a holiday light and music display featuring decorated lifeguard chairs. Jax Beach Deck The Chairs (JBDTC) spans six weeks in the JB Seawalk Pavilion with a variety of free holiday arts programming provided on the weekends. JBDTC has been recognized by People Magazine, Insider and Coastal Living as one of the top holiday experiences in Florida.

To learn more check out http://www.deckthechairs.org.