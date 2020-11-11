“Jacksonville Buzz” with Mary Jane Culhane and Jerry Rosenberg

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Susan St.Denis and Nicole Chapman are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Susan and Nicole talk with Mary Jane Culhane and Jerry Rosenberg.

Culhanes Irish Pub is a full service Irish bar and restaurant, owned and operated by 4 Irish sisters, with two locations in Jacksonville. To learn more, visit https://www.culhanesirishpub.com.

Metro entertainment complex just celebrated its 26th anniversary on October 30. Metro has seven bars under one roof, offering some thing for everyone. To learn more, visit https://www.metrojax.com.