“The Jacksonville Buzz” with Joey Scharf from your850

Welcome to the “Jacksonville BUZZ,” the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks to Joey Scharf from your850.

your850 is a consumer advocacy company whose main focus is to help consumers when collection agencies, credit reporting agencies and banks violate their rights. They also educate consumers on how to protect themselves when creditors violate the CCC.

To learn more check out http://www.your850.com.