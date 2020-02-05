“The Jacksonville Buzz” with William R Jaycox from Jaycox Architecture and Associates

Welcome to the “Jacksonville BUZZ,” the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks to William R Jaycox from Jaycox Architecture and Associates.

The architectural design firm of Jaycox Architects & Associates was established in 1989 and is located in historic San Marco in Jacksonville, Florida. They are members in good standing with the local, state, and national chapters of The American Institute of Architects and have been published in local and national publications. All of their designs are custom tailored to the specific requirements and expectations of our discriminating clientele. They take great pride in our dedication to exceptional quality, design, versatility, attention to detail, and to total client satisfaction.

To learn more check out http://www.jaycoxarchitects.com.