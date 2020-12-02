Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our host, Adrienne Houghton, is a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks with Tiffany Howard from Florida Real Estate Endeavors.

Buying a home is a serious decision and can be overwhelming. At Florida Real Estate Endeavors, you can be sure that from the beginning of the home buying process until the end, Tiffany Howard will be right there with you.

To learn more, visit https://flahomepro.com.