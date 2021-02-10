“Jacksonville Buzz” with Wendy Norfleet and Asmar Gary

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Susan St.Denis are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne and Susan talk with Wendy Norfleet, from Norfleet Integrated Solutions, and Asmar Gary, from Bold City Bots.

Norfleet Integrated Solutions partners with individuals and organizations to assess, envision, develop, and execute solutions that will increase productivity, improve performance, and inspire a continuous focus on excellence. To learn more, visit https://norfleetsolutions.com.

Short company description: Norfleet Integrated Solutions partners with individuals and organizations to assess, envision, develop, and execute solutions that will increase productivity, improve performance, and inspire a continuous focus on excellence. We work with our clients to overcome people and process challenges that prevent the achievement of optimal results.

What services does your company provide (check all that apply): Other

What makes your company unique?: Norfleet Integrated Solutions partners with individuals and organizations to assess, envision, develop, and execute solutions that will increase productivity, improve performance, and inspire a continuous focus on excellence. We work with our clients to overcome people and process challenges that prevent the achievement of optimal results.

How do you define success?: When we are able to help our client achieve their goals.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?: I am inspired by Mary Marx, President/CEO of Pace Center for Girls. She is heavily invested into the girls and well as the staff and volunteers. No matter what part you plan in Pace’s success, you feel valued.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?: Pace Center for Girls. I started off volunteering and I am now the Chair for the Board of Directors Clay County.

Bold City Bots is a conversational marketing agency that develops chat applications for small businesses and online retailers that improve marketing, sales, and customer support by applying automation to organic business-customer conversations.

Short Company Description: Bold City Bots is a conversational marketing agency. We develop chat applications for small businesses and online retailers that improve marketing, sales, and customer support by applying automation to organic business-customer conversations.

Give a brief description on what you would like to discuss on the show: I’d love to share how small businesses can use conversational marketing and automation to bring their business into the new norm, where more than 70% of the U.S. population use chat applications communicate.

What makes your company unique?: Bold City Bots us a conversational marketing agency so we’re very unique in how we approach marketing. While most agencies focus on the channel itself like social media, email, etc. we focus on the Conversations that lead to conversions.

How do you define success?: My definition of success is being a leader and role model in my family, business, and community. In simpler form, becoming better than I was yesterday.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: I have two kids, so I am a huge advocate for youth entrepreneurship. so my favorite way to get involved in the community is working with junior achievement of north Florida and volunteering at the school’s teaching kids about starting their own businesses.

What is your biggest marketing challenge in your business: The biggest challenge that I face in marketing is understanding how to use data analytics