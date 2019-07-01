Jacksonville Firefighter & Detailer Kicks Off Independence Day with Selection to 2019 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight

JACKSONVILLE, FL July 1, 2019 — Jacksonville firefighter and automotive detailer Mark Elliott of Firehouse Auto Spa has been hand-picked for the third year to the much anticipated 2019 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight. He again made the cut from hundreds of detailers nationwide by the original “Detailer of Air Force One”, Renny Doyle of Detailing Success. Doyle announced this year’s 50-person team just in time for the Independence Day holiday, and he will lead the weeklong project at the museum, July 7-14.

For 16 years, members who are chosen for the exclusive Air Force One Detailing Team, do so voluntarily as their patriotic duty to restore, maintain and protect the original presidential jet Air Force One and more than a dozen additional historic aircraft currently on exhibit in the museum’s new Airpark Pavilion.

“I trained Mark over five years ago as an expert in cleaning and polishing paint and metal and after two years on the team, he has perfected those skills,” said Doyle. “Mark has proven to be not just a focused detailer, but as a firefighter, he has the leadership skills and experience to help us work with new team members and show them the ropes.”

“I am just as excited this year about being chosen of the team as I was the first two years, but I think every year I bring more to the table than the year before,” said Elliott. “It is an honor to be stewards and caretakers of all these amazing aircraft – especially Air Force One. I am honored to have been chosen again and it makes the Fourth of July holiday special this year.”

In addition to Air Force One, which is currently in preservation stages after 15 years of restoration, the team will continue restoring a solid aluminum WWII B-29 Super Fortress Bomber and a recently acquired and badly deteriorating Vietnam-era B-52G Stratofortress Bomber. They will also clean and continue to maintain the first-ever Boeing “Jumbo Jet” 747; the Concorde Alpha Golf; and the first 1960s-70s-era Boeing 727-022 commercial airliner – all three, planes previous teams have begun restoring in the past 5-10 years.

Air Force One is the first presidential jet, known as a flying Oval Office for four American presidents including Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon. It entertained International dignitaries like Nikita Khrushchev and Henry Kissinger. For more than a decade, it lived on the open tarmac exposed to Seattle’s notorious climate.

In 2003, a Bush-administration executive contacted Doyle about saving the deteriorating paint and brightwork on the iconic plane. Doyle was known for his skill at paint correction and restoring the shine on classic cars, as well as his knowledge in caring for expensive car collections, exotics, and aircraft.

“That beautiful jet was in such a distressed state when I first saw it in 2003, and it was just me, my wife and business partner Diane, and a few staff members who decided anything we did would help and nothing we did could make it worse,” said Doyle. “There was a lot of new technology, new equipment, and innovative products coming onto the market for professional detailers 16 years ago that I had been field testing.

“Since then, those tools and products – some for which we have developed specifically based on the needs of this project, have been instrumental in bringing the plane up to the excellent condition it is in now.”

Air Force One still requires an annual cleaning because even though it does not sit exposed on the tarmac, it is inside an open-air pavilion, covered but still subject to the dampness and cold that causes her paint and brightwork to get cloudy. The team also continues their restorative work on the other iconic planes on display.

For more information about Mark Elliott’s selection to the Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, contact him at (904) 803-1027 or PR representative Kimberly Ballard at (256) 653-4003.