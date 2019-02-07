Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena may be changing its name

Mayor Curry and Vystar propose partnership for Veterans Memorial Arena naming rights

Jacksonville, Florida, February 7, 2019 – Mayor Lenny Curry and Brian E. Wolfburg, President/CEO of VyStar Credit Union, announced that a naming rights agreement has been reached between VyStar and the City of Jacksonville for the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena – a first for the arena. Legislation to enact the agreement has been filed and sent to the Jacksonville City Council. Pending City Council approval, the arena will be known as VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“In coordination with veteran leaders, my staff and VyStar, we have an agreement that is good for taxpayers and at the same time creates new program funding for veterans in our City,” said Mayor Curry. “This is a win for everyone involved, and I will work with the City Council to earn their approval.”

Brian Wolfburg says, “VyStar will be honored to have its name alongside our brave veterans’ on the arena. Both of our missions, to serve and recognize our great military, could not be more aligned. Based on VyStar’s deep roots in the military community, past and present, we can’t imagine a more suitable naming partnership.”

In addition, the naming rights agreement provides for several Veteran support initiatives – including a concessions donation program, which will allow arena patrons to make donations to an approved veteran program when making a purchase at the arena’s concessions stands. Other initiatives include a veteran memorial, as well as discounts for veterans and VyStar members on concessions, tickets, and parking. Veterans will also be included in ticket presale opportunities making it possible for them to purchase tickets before public on-sales.

Formerly known as Jax Navy Federal Credit Union, VyStar was chartered in 1952 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax) to provide civil service and military employees and their families a safe place to save and borrow money. It wasn’t until 2002 that VyStar (then Jax Navy Federal) opened membership to the five-county area – including Duval, Clay, Nassau, St. Johns, and Baker counties – and changed its name to VyStar Credit Union.

VyStar’s support of the military is ongoing and includes many military-focused events, charities, and initiatives each year. One example is the USO Pathfinder℠ Transition Service Center located inside VyStar’s Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax) branch. VyStar provided the space fully funded the buildout of the new center – the very first of its kind in Jacksonville – and in Florida. This new facility serves as a resource for service members who need assistance when transitioning out of the military and into civilian life. VyStar has provided longstanding sponsorship of Military Appreciation Luncheons in Duval and Clay counties as well as sponsoring the annual Military Appreciation Night at Adventure Landing.

To learn more about VyStar Credit Union, their military history, and their support of the military community, please visit http://www.VyStarcu.org/ MilitarySupport