Jacksonville Welcomes First Alkaline Water Store

AlkaVita more than Alkaline Water also provides top-quality equipment, supplies, installation, service for every water purification need, at home and office.

February 4,2021 — Savita Jones, founder and CEO of AlkaVita Alkaline Water, LLC., is the first African-American woman to launch an alkaline water store. AlkaVita Hydration station is a water store where you can purchase alkaline water, water filter,water softeners, water testing

kits and other supplies and services for your everyday water needs.

Savita Jones and her innovative company has been making waves in the beverage industry for years and has been embraced by suppliers.Water stores are part of the fast-growing water business worldwide and fulfill the need for low cost safe drinking water. Most people in the U.S. buy water from water stores because they do not trust the quality of water coming from their taps. The founder of AlkaVita Alkaline Water, Savita Jones has sponsored a water drive in Flint Michigan in efforts to provide them with clean and safe drinking water. Flint is one of many campaigns that Savita Jones has taken part in as a way of communicating AlkaVita’s mission to the community. AlkaVita has also participated in Sista Strut Breast Cancer Awareness Marathon, Hassan Whiteside’s Foundation, V7 Elite PlayMakers Youth Fitness Camp with Mike Vick and a host of many other charitable community outreach events.

“ I’ve always been health conscious, AlkaVita Water was birthed in hopes that providing naturally alkaline water to residents across the world will aid in the reduction of health issues globally”. Savita Jones explained her motivation to start the production of her water company.

AlkaVita Alkaline Water is not an ordinary water distributor. Over the years, the company has distinguished itself by bringing a small-town feel to the booming market. With a great team, a sense of community, a dedication to its brands and a mission to provide the highest level of awareness to people about the importance of health, AlkaVita continues to set the bar for distributors across the nation. AlkaVita Alkaline Water isn’t just a brand it’s a healthy lifestyle that Savita Jones has lived for years and now shares with the world.

About AlkaVita Alkaline Water

AlkaVita Alkaline Water, LLC. is a bottled water company dedicated to providing healthy chemical free, bioavailable water to ALL! AlkaVita hails from protected springs across the United States. AlkaVita is packed with natural minerals that provide superior hydration and oxygen to your cells. AlkaVita has a pH

balance of 8.0 with natural electrolytes and no artificial enhancements. Our bottles are made from 25% plant based, 100% recyclable, biodegradable BPA FREE plastic. AlkaVita is LIFE in a bottle. Vitalize With Alkaline! Stay tuned for several AlkaVita products like pHenome9.5, guaranteed to keep you hydrated!