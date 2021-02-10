“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Jodi Watkins and Eileen McVeigh

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Jodi Watkins, from 2BEpic Fitness and Nutrition and Eileen McVeigh, from RE/MAX Specialists from Ponte Vedra.

2BEpic Fitness and Nutrition’s mission is to help real people accomplish real, lasting results by educating them and locking arms with them to help them achieve a life of total health. To learn more, visit https://www.2bepicfn.com

Short company description: We are an online wellness coaching platform. We help overwhelmed, overworked moms and business owners learn how to take better control of themselves and their time. We do a lot with mindset, time management, and learning how to say no sometimes. Through my own journey, I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to use all the past experiences to help others unleash their uniqueness and purpose in life while also being able to show up for their kids and those around them.

What makes your company unique?: We don’t just tell people how to live, we are on the journey with them. We lock arms with them and we use our own advice to ensure we are leading by example. We don’t focus as much on the physical aspect of personal training, but more on personal development, establishing self esteem, and learning how to let go of the past in order to release guilt and become more limitless in life. When it comes to nutrition, we use an approach that stems from science-backed principles and using food as medicine. We do not use fads and remind others there is no magic pill. Reclaiming our lives and breaking barriers takes commitment to self, determination, and effort. We can’t quit before we start. We are not for everyone. We are for those who are at a pivotal point in their lives where they desire more and just don’t know where to begin. We make health easy and we are right there beside each individual the entire way. We work with those who come to us easily and want to put forth the effort in the following areas: mindset shift, time management, self care, nutrition for life, exercise and the benefits of physical movement, and learning how to stay the course when “life happens.”

In June of 1993 Michele Smith and Eileen McVeigh envisioned a better way to do real estate: A company where agents could truly be independent contractors and could take control of where they wanted to see their business grow, all the while being partnered with one of the largest real estate companies in the world, RE/MAX. After purchasing the RE/MAX franchise, they decided to create an office atmosphere centered around the agents’ needs. To learn more, visit http://www.eileenmcveigh.com.

Short company description: Residential real estate sales and purchase

What makes your company unique?: I’ve been in the business for 34 years and my son I partner with has been with me for 6 years. We are experienced and very hands on. You will only deal with us. You won’t be handed off to someone to write the contract, someone else to negotiate repairs and yet someone else to manage the closing.

How do you define success?: I define success by the satisfaction of my clients and their repeat use of my services.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: I’m involved in my church community. My husband and I are part of the sponsor couple program at our church for couples getting married, my husband trains and schedules all the altar servers and I’ve been very involved with our seminarians; studying to become priests

Who inspires you and why?: I’m inspired by the everyday people in our community that do extraordinary things. Like Kristin Keen with Rethreaded. Not by famous celebrities.

Brief description of what would you like to discuss on the show: Common misconceptions about Realtors