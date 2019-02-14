Business Name: Legacy Planning Law Group
First Name: BILL
Last Name: O’LEARY
Website: http://www.legacyplanninglawgroup.com
Address: 3430 Kori Road, Suite 4
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32257
About Us : We are a small boutique law firm focusing in the areas of estate planning, elder law, probate administration and business planning. We help families, not only now but when it is needed the most, when a loved one dies or becomes disabled. Good planning is not a one-time transaction. It is a lifelong process built on relationship that adapts as a client’s family dynamics change. Our attorneys aspire to have our clients see them as their trusted advisor for life, walking with them every step of the way.