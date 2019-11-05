Local Boutique Owner To Be Honored at Cancer Awareness Gala

Nicole Banks, Chief Pretty Chick in Charge at Pretty Pieces Boutique to be honored at Powerful in Pink Gala presented by Crown Capitol Group and Leamber J.

On the heels of the grand opening celebration for her new larger location, Nicole Banks will be a featured honoree at the Powerful in Pink Gala. Banks, Owner and Fashion Stylist of Pretty Pieces Boutique, launched her empire after her battle with ovarian cancer. An abdominal obstruction realigned her focus, becoming the fuel to turn her passion into purpose.

Taking place on the Jacksonville riverbank, the Powerful in Pink Gala will honor prominent women in the community for their accomplishments as well as survivors in the River City. The annual event serves as a fundraiser supporting breast cancer awareness benefitting the Edith Marie Foundation.

The Powerful in Pink Gala will take place this Saturday, October 26, 2019, 7-10 pm.Nicole Banks and prominent women in the local area will gather to be honored in front of family and friends on the rooftop of Ameris Banks.

For additional information about Nicole Banks or Pretty Pieces Boutique, contact Tabitha Higgs at [email protected]. For additional information regarding the gala, contact Ivory Orr at [email protected].

To make a donation to the Edith Marie Foundation, visit Edithmarie.org