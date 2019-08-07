Local Pastor Launches Second Installment of Job Fair To Get Jacksonville Back To Work

Nahshon Nicks is partnering with the First Coast Leadership Foundation to launch the second installment of the Work Your Dream Job Fair to be held on August 16th, 10:45 am to 1:30 pm.

The Work Your Dream Job Fair, in its second rotation, will offer a wide array of employment opportunities, job training and education. The purpose of this job fair is to not just find temporary solutions but to create career pathways for Jacksonville natives. Former City Council Candidate Nahshon Nicks is focused on improving the cycle of poverty starting with connecting natives with access to opportunities and education that will help them develop marketable skills. “ It is my hope that the attendees will find more than just jobs, but also a life change that will have an impact on their future”, said Nicks.

The Work Your Dream Job Fair will feature various employment and education opportunities from Global Freight and Commerce, City Year, Year Up, JSO, JFRD, JEA,Optimum Personnel Staffing and more. Sponsors of the event include Office Depot, Global Freight and Commerce and Duval Bail Bonds.

Attendees are asked to come dressed business professional and interview ready. Getting Jacksonville back to work is a large task but with the community’s support, The Work Your Dream Job Fair is off to a great start.

The Work Your Dream Job Fair will be held on August 16th at Wells Fargo located at 1601 North Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206. Registration is available at http://www.nahshonnicks.com/work-your-dream-job-fair.html. Companies or Organizations interested in participating can contact Tabitha Higgs at [email protected].

About Nahshon Nicks

Nahshon Nicks is a minister at Mount Sinai Baptist Church who is actively working with the inner city youth as a mentor by teaching social and emotional learning through martial arts at local DCPS schools and programs. Nicks currently serves on the Board of Directors for Jacksonville Area Legal Aid and was recently announced as the Program DIrector (CREDI) for The First Coast Leadership Foundation. Nahshon continues to be engaged in the community and supporting initiatives that will increase growth in Duval County and beyond.