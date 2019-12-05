Buzz TV – “Making a Difference” with Chriss Spires from BKS Partners

Each week on Making a Difference our host Larry Celzo, Commercial Banker with Synovus Bank, interviews people making a difference in their community. This week he sits down with Chriss Spires from BKS Partners. BKS Partners is a full service commercial insurance, corp benefits and retirement plan firm.

Every person, family or business has diverse legal needs that will vary over time. The lawyers at Robinson Collins pride themselves on being accessible, responsive and dependable.

If you are in need of a lawyer that has your best interests as their primary focus, please let us know how we can help. http://www.robinsoncollins.com Phone number (904) 483-3857.