Each week on Making a Difference, our host Mike White talks to people who are helping the community. Today, Mike talks to Derrick Richardson from Glorious Bethlehem Temple. Glorious Bethlehem Temple is a family-oriented church with a heart to serve the community. Today Derrick comes in and tells what GBT has been up to in the community. To learn more, visithttps://www.gbtjax.com.