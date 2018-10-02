Buzz TV – “Making a Difference” with Dr. Wendy Norfleet, Norfleet Integrated Solutions

In this special Women’s edition of Making a Difference, our host Snowden McFall interviews women from Jacksonville who are making a difference. In this episode, Snowden interviews Dr. Wendy Norfleet, the President and CEO of Norfleet Integrated Solutions.

“Norfleet Integrated Solutions, Inc. (NIS) launched in March 2017 to provide individuals and corporate

clients solutions to fulfill training, leadership development and career needs. NIS provides simple to complex, customized technical and nontechnical training to individuals and organizations, including leadership development workshops designed to grow and enhance leadership capabilities. Recently NIS launched a leadership series, Foundations for Success, for rising high school seniors in Duval County. In

addition to helping clients with career coaching and work/life balance programs, NIS conducts in-depth personal assessments, develops client strengths, and provides assistance with interview skills, resume

writing and cover letters. Our goal is to propel careers!”