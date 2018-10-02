Buzz TV – “Making a Difference” with Elexia Coleman-Moss, Empowerment Resources Inc.

In this special Women’s edition of Making a Difference, our host Snowden McFall interviews women from Jacksonville who are making a difference. In this episode, Snowden interviews Elexia Coleman-Moss, Executive Director of Empowerment Resources Inc.

Founded in 2002 by executive director Elexia Coleman-Moss, Empowerment Resources, Inc. (ERI) is a private 501c3 nonprofit organization located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Upon moving to the community in 2001, Coleman-Moss recognized

need for gender relevant programming for at-risk girls in the city. After learning about the issues girls face locally and enlisting community support, Coleman-Moss started a pilot “rites-of-passage” program called Journey Into Womanhood.

In 2006, ERI expanded its programs to include Life Skills Workshops and Parenting Education Seminars that are offered in schools, churches, recreational facilities, and other spaces where community members meet. These services allow ERI to “meet people where they are.”

Both the Life Skills Workshops and Parenting Education Seminars benefit youth, and their families throughout Northeast Florida by:

Promoting leadership development,

Improving academic performance,

Increasing self-esteem,

Deterring crime and violent activity,

Exposing participants to other community resources.

To date Empowerment Resources has empowered more than 1,000 youth and adults in Duval and surrounding counties through its signature programs.

OUR MISSION is to make children and families stronger and empower them to be successful leaders in the community today, for a better tomorrow.