Buzz TV – “Making a Difference” with Jane Scofield, 121 Financial Credit Union

In this special edition of Women Making a Difference, our host Snowden McFall talks to Jane Scofield, the Chief Financial Officer of 121 Financial Credit Union.

“I am the CFO of 121 Financial Credit Union. We are a financial cooperative, owned by its members and here to help solve their financial problems and achieve their financial goals. We were founded in 1935 and we are built on the values of hard-working member founders looking to assist one another in making major purchases like buying a home. Today we hold that same philosophy. We pride ourselves in building long term relationships built on trust.”

– Jane