BUZZ TV -“Making a Difference” with Jeff Roundtree & Bill Hamilton of Hoods For Heroes.

Each week on Making a Difference, our host Mike White talks to people who are making a difference around our community. This week on Making a Difference, Mike talks to Jeff Rountree and Bill Hamilton from Hoods for Heroes. Hoods for Heroes is a 501c3 non profit whose mission is to donate chemical blocking particulate hoods to firefighters all across the country to reduce their increased risk of cancer. To learn more, please visit https://www.hoodsforheroes.org.