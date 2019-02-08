BUZZ TV – “Making a Difference” with Lori Chelf, Beyond 90

Each week on Making a Difference, our host Mike White talks to community leaders who are making a difference around town. This week, Mike talks to Lori Chelf from Beyond90. Beyond 90 has a special niche and meets a critical need. Newly arriving refugees are placed in low cost housing and only provided enough funds fo furnishings and rent for the first 90 days. A number of these refugees have lived in camps an average of seven years and some may suffer from disabilities due to the circumstances that caused them to flee their homes. At the end of this 90 day period, many refugees are not fully self-sufficient, which adds to the already overwhelming amount of stress that accompanies learning a new language, working, and adapting to a new country and a new culture. To learn more, please visit beyong90.org.

