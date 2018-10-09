Buzz TV – “Making a Difference” with Sarah Chamberlain, Women 2 Women Tour

Each week on Making a Difference, our host Snowden McFall talks to women leaders who are making a difference in the community. This week, Snowden talks to Sarah Chamberlain, the founder of the Women 2 Women Tour.

Sarah: “Our event in Jacksonville will feature a networking reception followed by a panel discussion featuring local leaders Audrey Moran, KC Padget, and Sabeen Perwaiz. The panel will also feature the founder of the Women2Women tour Sarah Chamberlain from Washington, D.C. Our panel discussions are based on the questions YOU submit, not just talking points. We want to foster an environment of trust and create truly valuable connections.

Come join the movement to network with women in your local community and engage more women in a productive conversation about the relationship between our lives and the political process. This is an opportunity for you to connect with women leaders from business and politics and to discuss the issues facing you, your family, your business, and your city.”