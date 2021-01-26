“Making a Difference” with Edward Burch from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Edward Burch from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development.

To learn more check out https://tnecd.com/.

What nonprofit do you feel makes the greatest impact in our community?: United Way, The Next Door What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?: Salvation Army bell ringing / Back to School backpacks with United Way

How do you define success?: Surrounding yourself with people who have a positive attitude. Being able to work together toward a common goal and seeing it come to fruition. Being able to see a smile on someone’s face or hear how you’ve positively impacted them.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Volunteering, taking part in local initiatives. I participated in an ambassador program for my hometown of Franklin and love helping others feel welcome when they come visit. However, my job really allows me to get involved in the community because I’m working with stakeholders across the state.

Who inspires you and why?: My dad has an incredible work ethic and has spent his life devoted to his community.