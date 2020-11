Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Francie Corcoran from Barre3 Brentwood.

Barre3 is a full-body, balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness.

To learn more, visit https://barre3.com/studio-locations/brentwood.