Each week on Making a Difference, our host Mike White talks to people who are making a difference in the community. Today, Mike talks to Jada Williams from Prestige Workforce. Prestige Workforce is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization and a vendor for the State of Florida’s Vocational Rehabilitation program. They are a family-oriented organization dedicated to supporting our ready-to-work high school/ college students with differences. To learn more, visit http://prestigeworkforce.org