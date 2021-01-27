“Making a Difference” with Jessica Salazar from Northwestern Mutual

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Steve Strum, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Steve had the pleasure of talking with Jessica Salazar from Northwestern Mutual.

The mission of Alex’s Lemonade Stand is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

To learn more, visit https://www.alexslemonade.org.

Short company description: Financial planning firm that provides insurance and investment solutions.

What nonprofit do you feel makes the greatest impact in our community?: Alex is lemonade stand foundation.

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?: Being able to help kids and families who feel helpless due to childhood cancer.

How do you define success?: Making a positive difference in the lives of others

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Volunteering, Downing, participating in supporting and charity events.

Who inspires you and why?: My father inspires me to work hard and always find ways to get back and support those less fortunate.