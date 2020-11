Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Judy Given from Abe’s Garden Community.

Abe’s Garden provides exceptional care for aging adults. They offer Independent Living, Assisted Living, Alzheimer’s Memory Care, in-home care and community-based services.

To learn more, visit https://www.abesgarden.org.